Finnish Social Democrats Take Lead in Parliamentary Poll – Justice Ministry

With 35 percent of ballots counted, the Social Democrats are ahead with 18.9 percent of votes, trailed by the center-right National Coalition Party with 17.2 percent.
The liberal Center has 15.4 percent, while the right-wing Finns party is fourth with 15.1 percent. Voters are choosing among 2,468 candidates from 19 parties to fill the legislature's 200 seats.
Results after the advance votes in the Finnish election:— Mikko Kuisma (@DrMKuisma) April 14, 2019
1. Social Democrats 18.9%
2. National Coalition 17.2%
3. Centre 15.4%
4. Finns 15.1%
5. Greens 11.4%
6. Left Alliance 8.9%
7. Christian Democrats 4.3%
8. Swedish People's Party 4.0%
9. Blue Reform 1.0%
All comments
Show new comments (0)