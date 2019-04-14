Man Who Rammed Cars Near Ukrainian Embassy to Get Mental Health Help – Police

LONDON (Sputnik) - A man who drove his car into vehicles parked outside the Ukrainian Embassy in London will receive mental health treatment, the Metropolitan Police said Sunday.

"A man who was arrested following an incident in Holland Park on the morning of Saturday, 13 April has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act. The 40-year-old man will be taken to hospital for treatment," the Met said in a statement.

Police were alerted to reports of "antisocial behaviour" outside the embassy. They found a man driving his car into vehicles lined up near the diplomatic mission. Officers fired guns at the suspect’s vehicle after he drove at them and used a Taser to subdue the man.

10 or more gun shot in Hollandpark street and the street is blocked. pic.twitter.com/oPNcQMt8yR — Hiroaki Katayama (@KatayamaHiroaki) April 13, 2019

The incident is not being treated as terrorist-related, according to the police. The Ukrainian embassy said the car of the country’s top diplomat in the United Kingdom was damaged but staff members were not hurt.