18:43 GMT +314 April 2019
    (File) A masked Belgian police officer takes part in police operations in Schaerbeek following Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels, Belgium, March 25, 2016

    Muslim Suspected of Plotting Terror Attack Detained in Belgium – Reports

    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A young man was detained in the Belgian city of Wavre on suspicion of plotting a terror attack, Belgian daily, La Derniere Heure reported citing the spokesman for the federal prosecutor's office.

    A Belgian daily, La Derniere Heure, reported earlier that the young Muslim convert identified went to his grandmother’s home on 13 April to say goodbye before carrying out an attack over the weekend.

    Spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt confirmed to the Belga news agency that a 22-year-old had been detained by anti-terror police and would face a judge soon who would decide whether he should stay in custody.

    A laptop and cell phones were seized in the operation. The prosecution’s spokesman did not comment on what or when the suspect allegedly planned to target in the attack.

    READ MORE: Trump Demands Belgium Should Explain Giving Out Visas to 1,500 Syrians — Reports

    Foreign women, living in al-Hol camp which houses relatives of Islamic State (IS) group members, walk under the supervision of a fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the camp in al-Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria on March 28, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    Australian PM Refuses to Help Children of Daesh Militant Return Home
    In January, Belgian police detained three people suspected of planning a terrorist attack and were investigating their possible links to any organised terrorist groups, according to the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office.

    Belgium and other European countries, confronted with the need to deal with their citizens who fought alongside terrorists in Syria and Iraq, are considering the options of instituting an international legal procedure or setting up tribunals for foreign fighters in the Middle East.

