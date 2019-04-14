WATCH Merkel Leave Poroshenko Confused After Avoiding Handshake

This is not the first time that Merkel leaves her Ukrainian counterpart a bit confused by refusing to behave as expected. Last time, she greeted Ukraine’s honour guard during her visit to Kiev with the words "greetings to the soldiers” instead of the standard phrase “Glory to Heroes”, which is associated with the Ukrainian nationalist movement.

The latest meeting between Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel apparently didn't go as planned in every aspect. Social media users have drawn attention to a moment, which was broadcast on a Russian TV channel, when Merkel avoided the handshake offered by her counterpart.

— Дратути

— Schnell vorwärts pic.twitter.com/ev83FilLYf — Дегтярёв Леонид (@leon_elk) April 13, 2019

Instead, Merkel pointed for Poroshenko to move a bit to the side of the scene and the Ukrainian president had to withdraw his hand as if nothing had happened. Although in fact she was pointing him in the direction of the photo area, some netizens suggested that in fact the German chancellor was "showing Poroshenko his place".