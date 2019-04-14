Register
13:55 GMT +314 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Femen Germany Protests Health Minister Jens Spahn on 12 April, 2019

    Activists Ambush German Minister With Topless Pro-Choice Protest

    © Blogger photo. FEMEN Germany
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The group Femen has gained international fame by flashing their assets to protest politicians and clergymen around the world. This time they decided to undress in order to denounce Germany’s health ministry over a plan to pay about five million euros for a study about the emotional consequences of abortions.

    Femen’s half-naked activists disrupted an address by German Health Minister Jens Spahn in the northern German city of Meldorf when they stormed onto the scene throwing paper notes at the official. 

    It was supposed to be a symbol of money the government is “wasting” on the study of the emotional consequences of abortions. The German outlet Focus reports that on these notes, the activists wrote their ideas about how the 5 million euros the Health Ministry allocated for the research could be spent.

    READ MORE: Toronto Man Roundhouse Kicks Anti-Abortion Activist at Rally (VIDEO)

    The women also had messages "My stomach is mine" and "My Body my Choice" painted on their upper body and chanted a version of an old German hit "Wahnsinn" (Insane), playing on the politician’s name and singing "Spahnsinn." 

    “Why are you sending women to hell?" they screamed.

    The security guards quickly dragged the half-naked protesters away, while the minister downplayed the incident with a joke to the applause and laughter of the audience. 

    "Taking your clothes off won't get you very far with me. This does nothing for me”, said the openly minister who is married to his partner. 

    His response prompted criticism from Femen, who accused the minister of harassing their male photographer. According to them, he allegedly said that “the young man, collecting the jackets, who filmed the whole thing, should have undressed”.

    “He would have had more success with me”, Spahn allegedly joked. 

    Activists have demanded to abolish paragraph 219a of the Criminal Code, regulating how information about abortions might be spread. 

    It has already caused debates between the government coalition partners, the Social Democrats and Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union with its Bavarian sister party Christian Social Union. The SPD wanted to remove it completely, while the Union refused to do so. However, both parties agreed that eventually physicians and clinics might perhaps advertise on their websites that they perform abortions.  Amid these debates, the Health Ministry received five million euros for a 3-year study (2020 to 2023), designed to find out the "frequency and severity of psychological consequences of abortions".

    Related:

    Alyssa Milano Caught Misinterpreting Bible, Science as She Roots for Abortion
    WATCH White House Counselor Allude to Hillary Clinton as 'Queen of Abortion'
    Pro-Choice Campaigners Test Law In Northern Ireland By Swallowing Abortion Pills
    Anti-Abortion Protest in Paris (LIVE VIDEO)
    Tags:
    topless, protest, abortion, Femen, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Jens Spahn, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 6 April - 12 April
    This Week in Pictures: 6 April - 12 April
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse