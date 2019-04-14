Salisbury Named Best UK Place to Live in 2019 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK town of Salisbury, located in the southern UK county of Wiltshire, on Sunday was named by The Sunday Times newspaper as the best place to live in the United Kingdom in 2019, one year after the alleged attack on former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

“As chemical weapons specialists clad in hazmat suits combed the city centre for traces of novichok in March 2018, Salisbury would have had a claim to be ranked among the worst places. Yet the city has bounced back, rating highly on most of the attributes measured by our 2019 Best Places to Live in Britain guide – particularly the community spirit that helped overcome the shock, fear and confusion spawned by the attack on Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy, and his daughter Yulia”, the newspaper wrote.

The city has been lauded for it “energetic, close-knit population”, as well as clean air and burgeoning cultural life. Also on the list of the best places to live in the United Kingdom are a small town of Petworth in West Sussex; a town of Topsham in Devon and a district of the Isle of Dogs in London. The Scottish city of Dundee and a town of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk as well as Holywood, a town in Northern Island, also have made the cut.

Salisbury, which only has a population of some 40,000 people, rose to international prominence due to the highly publicized Skripal affair. On 4 March 2018, Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury.

London claimed they were allegedly poisoned with a military-grade A234 nerve agent and accused Moscow of staging the attack, provoking a huge international scandal.

The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed the claims about Russia's involvement in the attack and stressed that Moscow has been denied access both to the investigation into the incident and to the Russian nationals.

