WATCH Aftermath of Cable Explosion Near Russian Embassy in Kiev

On the morning of 13 April, a high-voltage cable was blown up outside the Russian Embassy in Kiev, on Vozduhoflotsky Avenue. No one was injured as a result of the incident, local police reported.

"A high-voltage cable exploded under ground. The pavement was damaged as a result of the explosion, no one was injured", the police press service noted, adding that information about de-energising the overpass is being checked, to which "all specialised services" are involved.

No explosive items were found at the site.

The scene of the incident has been captured on video, showing that the place was fenced off. Next to the building, the pavement was damaged, leaving a black stain on the fence. Police are on duty near the entrance to the embassy.

