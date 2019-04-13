Register
16:40 GMT +313 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's House of Commons Speaker John Bercow speaking at an Association of Jewish Refugees event

    UK Commons Speaker Faces Coup Amid Brexit Uncertainty – Reports

    © AP Photo / Yui Mok
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    John Bercow, who has been speaker for nine years, has become one of the faces of Brexit and an inspiration for numerous memes with his attempts to bring order to the chaos surrounding the UK’s divorce from the EU. Although the days of beheading speakers are long gone in Britain, he could fall victim to a less violent, but still painful, plot.

    A Tory MP has begun collecting signatures for a no-confidence motion against Commons Speaker John Bercow over allegations that he might not step down in June 2019 ahead of the summer recess as was earlier expected, The Telegraph reports. Bercow, who became an international social media hit during the Brexit debates, earlier announced that he was planning to look for a successor after holding the respected position for ten years. 

    However, with the Brexit deadline postponed until 31 October, the report by the British outlet suggests that he is not going to leave his role of maintaining order in the British Parliament and is “determined to see Brexit through”, according to a Tory source. 

    “He’s coming under quite a lot of pressure to stay in the chair while Brexit remains so uncertain”, another insider, close to Bercow, said, as reported by The Telegraph.

    The newspaper also cites an unnamed lawmaker a saying that they “can't just stand by and let him ride a coach and horses through our constitution without registering a protest”.

    While the discontent that led to the move against the speaker is brewing, some candidates are already queuing to compete for the post. Labour MPs Chris Bryant and Harriet Harman have already indicated their interest. 

    It is not the first time that the Commons speaker has reportedly become embroiled in a controversy about his political future. Claims about his alleged anti-Brexit “bias” recently brought him under fire. According to the BBC, he is viewed by some as being a Remainer trying to cancel Brexit or push towards a "soft" scenario.

    Earlier this year, reports also suggested that he would not be offered a peerage, in breach of a 230-year-old tradition for his behaviour during the Brexit debates.

    A spokeswoman for the speaker declined to comment, according to the Daily Express. 

    “In the event he has anything to say on his future plans, he will make an announcement to the House first”, she said, as cited by the outlet.

    John Bercow, who was originally a Conservative MP, became Commons speaker in 2009. The title, which he is proud to hold, dates back to the 14th century and was quite a risky job in the past, as seven speakers have been beheaded over the course of history. Over the centuries, it evolved into a modern, and certainly safer, role as an independent referee intended to keep order and make sure that all MPs respect the rules of the Commons Chamber.

    READ MORE: ‘Or-dah!’ & Other Vowel-Bending Pleas in Top 9 Memes Feat. UK Parliament Speaker

    The role amid the Brexit chaos, together with his way of articulating phrases and names of politicians, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has grown popular on social media, turning him into one of the ordeal’s most recognisable figures. Regardless of what the future holds for Bercow and Brexit, his call to “Order!” has already been eternalised in memes and earned him the title of "Europe's surprising new pin-up" from The Sunday Times.

    Related:

    UK PM Theresa May Addresses Parliament After EU Agrees on Brexit Delay (VIDEO)
    'Taking the Piss': UK Parliament Roof Leak Stops Sessions Amid Brexit Drowning
    'Feels Like Betrayal': Pro-Brexit Protesters Rally in Front of UK Parl't (PHOTO)
    ‘Or-dah!’ & Other Vowel-Bending Pleas in Top 9 Memes Feat. UK Parliament Speaker
    Bercow's a Wrecker
    Tags:
    parliamentary speaker, debates, coup, Brexit, Parliament, Labour Party, House of Commons, Conservative Party, John Bercow, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse