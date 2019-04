Supporters of British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson are gathering in London to support the UK’s withdrawal from the EU after Brussels earlier this week agreed to delay Brexit to 31 October.

The pro-Brexit rally is being held under the banner "We're coming to take our country back".

In the meantime, Theresa May's government and opposition Labour Party are still not close to breaking the Brexit deadlock after three failed attempts to adopt May's Brexit plan in the House of Commons.

