Thousands Gather for Anti-Government Rally in Belgrade (VIDEO)

The anti-government protests have engulfed the nation since December of last year, triggered by an assault on the leader of the opposition Serbian Left and his two associates. Last Saturday, protesters dismantled construction fences in the city centre and encircled the city assembly with them.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in the Serbian capital Belgrade to pressure President Aleksandar Vucic to step down. The demonstration has gathered political parties, opposition movements, NGOs, and public figures from across the country.

The president previously chastised the protest leaders saying that the opposition is resorting to desperate measures due to falling ratings.

Demonstrators are demanding that those responsible for the assassination of Serbian politician Oliver Ivanovic in January 2018 in Kosovo be found, the dismissal of Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, and a change in leadership of the national broadcaster RTS. In addition, protesters are calling for the resignation of the president and the government. The demonstrators had earlier urged the Serbian authorities to fulfil their demands before 13 April.