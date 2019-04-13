Register
13:36 GMT +313 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Julian Assange holds a press conference from a balcony at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on Dec. 20 2012 to mark six months since he first took refuge there on June 20 to avoid extradition to Sweden to faces sexual assault charges.

    Assange Put Excrement on Walls in Sign of Protest, Ecuador's UK Envoy Claims

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (54)
    0 0 0

    As Julian Assange was arrested in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on 11 April, the South American country's president, Lenin Moreno, explained his decision to revoke the diplomatic asylum granted to the WikiLeaks founder by his predecessor, accusing him of "repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols".

    Speaking with the Daily Mail, Ecuador's Ambassador to the UK Jaime Marchan has made several claims about Julian Assange's "daily protests" during his seven-year reclusion in Ecuador's diplomatic premises in London.

    READ MORE: UK MPs Urge Home Secretary to Extradite Assange to Sweden Instead of US

    The 72-year diplomat alleged that the whistleblower's relationship with the personnel deteriorated towards the end of his asylum to an extent that he ostensibly left excrement smeared on the walls. 

    "When Assange wanted to be unpleasant, he put excrement on the walls and underwear with excrement in the lavatory. We had to remind him to flush the toilet and clean the dishes. He had to be reminded of normal standards of behaviours all the time. He would always leave the cooker on", Marchan told the media outlet.

    Staff was reportedly so irritated with him, they kicked out his cat after he failed to clean up its mess; plus, they were suspicious it "may carry a device  to spy on us".

    Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking refuge, in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Assange’s Cat Not There, Taken by Assange’s Associates Long Ago - Ecuadorian Embassy
    Apparently, the mistrust was reciprocal for, Marchan claims, Assange played loud music because "he said it stopped anyone listening in. It was impossible for us to work".

    Marchan added that he was relieved after President Lenin Moreno withdrew Assange's political asylum and allowed UK police to arrest the Australian journalist at the embassy in what WikiLeaks slammed as an illegal termination of asylum in violation of international law.

    Moreno claimed that the decision was sovereign and motivated by Assange's alleged "repeated violations" of international conventions and daily-life protocols, and stated that UK authorities had assured him that the whistleblower would not be extradited to a country where he could potentially face a death sentence.

    Initially, British police said in a statement that Assange had been detained for "failing to surrender to the court" over a 2012 warrant, but later they confirmed that the arrest had been made "on behalf of the United States authorities".

    READ MORE: Claims Alleging Assange’s Moscow Links 'Insinuations' — Russian Embassy in UK

    Hours after being dragged out of the embassy, Assange appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of failing to surrender to a 2012 arrest warrant and skipping bail after an extradition order to Sweden. A UK judge found him guilty; Assange now faces a prison term of up to 12 months when he is sentenced at a later date.

    The judge added that the United States must present all the necessary documents regarding the extradition request for Assange by 12 June.

    The US Department of Justice also announced charges against the WikiLeaks founder, having accused him of conspiring with former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break into US government computers and steal classified data. If found guilty, Assange can face up to 5 years in a US prison.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Westminster Magistrates Court, after he was arrested in London, Britain April 11, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Assange Prosecution Could Destroy Century-Old US Espionage Act - Intel Analysts
    US prosecutors allege that Manning passed part of a password stored on Pentagon's computers to Assange, thus allowing access to classified government materials. They further suspect that after receiving the archive with secret US cables and war logs from Manning, Assange encouraged the analyst to provide more information.

    Until the morning of 11 April 2019, Assange had been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years after being released on bail by UK authorities. In 2012, he was arrested in the UK at Sweden's request, where he was being investigated in a sexual assault case.

    Assange, who rose to fame after leaking classified documents of US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and State Department cables, denied the rape accusations, saying that they were politically motivated and designed to have him extradited to the US, since the charges were brought up soon after the damning docs were published on WikiLeaks.

    Sweden dropped the charges in 2017, but Assange never left the embassy, since British police said they intended to arrest him for violating the conditions of his bail.

    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (54)

    Related:

    What Comes Next for Julian Assange and WikiLeaks?
    UK MPs Urge Home Secretary to Extradite Assange to Sweden Instead of US
    Assange Prosecution Could Destroy Century-Old US Espionage Act - Intel Analysts
    Sudden Assange Arrest Made to Avoid Mystery ‘Panic Button’ Use - Ecuadorian FM
    Assange’s Extradition to US Would Be Blow to Freedom of Speech - Ex-Minister
    Assange Found Guilty Of Failing To Appear, The Battle Over Extradition Begins
    Tags:
    excrement, toilet, judge, whistleblower, leak, embassy, leaked documents, protest, ambassador, arrest, extradition, Wikileaks, Lenin Moreno, Julian Assange, Sweden, United States, United Kingdom, Ecuador
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse