Register
22:20 GMT +312 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Virginia (SSN 774)

    Canadian MP Calls on NATO to Send More Subs to Black Sea

    © AFP 2019 / HO/US NAVY/MCS2 William Pittman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    6117

    Earlier, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced that member states have negotiated measures aimed at supporting Ukraine and Georgia in the Black Sea using the pretext of an incident in the Kerch Strait, where Ukrainian military ships were stopped by Russia’s Coast Guard upon entering closed Russian territorial waters.

    Canadian lawmaker James Bezan has suggested redeploying NATO submarines from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea during his speech at the Kiev Security Forum. In his opinion such measures would help stop the supposed potential "advance" of Russian forces. The politician didn't specify which "advance" he was talking about.

    Black Sea Navy Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla took part in Kavkaz-2016 strategic troops exercise
    © Photo : Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    US to Present NATO Ministers Surveillance Package to Counter Russia in Black Sea

    Bezan also called for increasing the amount of military technologies and weapons sent to Ukraine, as well as providing its troops with more training. He pointed out that NATO states possess weaponry that can be of use for Kiev in its battle in the country's east.

    Previously, US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey announced a new "package" of measures aimed at ensuring the "safe passage for Ukrainian vessels through the Kerch Strait", which was presented to NATO members. The move was announced months after an incident in the Kerch Strait in 2018, when several Ukrainian military vessels violated Russia's maritime border and failed to respond to the rightful demands of the Russian Coast Guard. The Russian ships then forced the Ukrainian vessels to stop and detained their crews, drawing criticism from Western states.

    READ MORE: Enhanced NATO Activities in Black Sea to Threaten Security — Russia's Deputy FM

    Russia slammed the US initiative, noting that any NATO efforts in the Black Sea region would be senseless from a military point of view and would not boost security in the region, but rather quite the opposite — would create new risks.

    Related:

    Enhanced NATO Activities in Black Sea to Threaten Security - Russia's Deputy FM
    US to Present NATO Ministers Surveillance Package to Counter Russia in Black Sea
    Russian Navy Ships Escort NATO Warships in Black Sea - MoD
    Presidency of EU Council Supports Increasing NATO Presence in Black Sea
    USS Donald Cook Departs Black Sea After Third 2019 NATO Drills - Pentagon
    NATO to Keep Monitoring Black Sea Following Ukraine's Kerch Strait Provocation
    NATO Studying Possibility of Increasing Its Presence in Black Sea - Stoltenberg
    Tags:
    NATO, Kerch Strait, Black Sea, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Yuri Gagarin: A Look Back at the First Man in Space
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse