Amazing iPhone Trick Lets Users Find Any Photo in Just Seconds

Many iPhone users will be well-familiar the tedium and irritation of scrolling endlessly back and forth through their image gallery, unable to find a particular photo or video they snapped on their device weeks or months prior.

However, a little-known trick will make such frustration a thing of the past — for iPhones are equipped with advanced image detection software, meaning photos can be searched using keywords, in exactly the same manner as Google Images. Moreover, searches can be based on location, times, dates and even names.

All a user need do is open the 'Photos' app on their device, tap the Search tab in the bottom right-hand corner — identifiable by its small accompanying magnifying glass icon — then type in the search term. The privacy conscious may be spooked by the resource, but they need fret not — devices' photos aren't dispatched and held on a server by Apple, so the company doesn't keep track of, and can't access, a user's gallery.

Hot Tips

There are several other iPhone 'hacks' users may be unaware of. For instance, it's possible to check whether a device is due a battery upgrade by entering Settings > Battery > Battery Health, and checking the ‘Maximum Capacity' reading. If the reading is 80 percent or under, it's time to take the device into the nearest Apple shop for a replacement.

For frequent travellers, or just those curious to see how much the pound's value has dropped in the past few hours, currency conversion can be easily conducted by swiping down from the top of the home screen, then typing a currency and figure into the bar.

Many of the tricks are time-saving. For example, when typing the keyboard can be turned into a ‘trackpad', letting users move around words and sentences more easily — hold down the space bar to activate. Users can close all their Safari tabs at once too, by holding the overlapped squares in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Likewise, multiple photos can be deleted by pressing down on an image and dragging one's finger in the direction of the snaps due for the trash.