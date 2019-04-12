Lithuania Recalls Ambassador to Russia Over E-Mail Threats - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Lithuania's Ambassador to Russia Remigijus Motuzas has been recalled from Moscow over the threats that targeted him and members of embassy staff, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

“Yes, the ambassador was recalled for consultations yesterday. This is connected with a letter sent to the embassy by e-mail containing threats to the ambassador and the embassy staff related to the case of January 13,” the ministry said, adding that the Russian foreign ministry was promptly informed of the move.

The ministry specified that Motuzas was granted the status of a "special witness" in a pre-trial investigation into the case of illegal visa issuance.

According to the ministry, the ambassador was recalled for about a week, and his duties will be temporarily performed by the deputy head of the mission.