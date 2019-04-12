Assange's Arrest is Example of Double Standard - Ex-Ecuadorian President

"There are horrible double standards… Assange obtained the information but it was the New York Times and El Pais that published it, so if the presumed crime constitutes spreading classified information, why not pick on these media? Because they want… to break the weakest link in the chain, which is Julian Assange himself", the former president said.
READ MORE: Assange's Alleged Aide Reportedly Arrested Trying to Leave Ecuador (PHOTO)
On Thursday, Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been residing since 2012 as a political asylee.
The WikiLeaks founder, who has become famous for leaking classified US government data, now faces extradition to the United States on computer hacking charges and could get up to five years in jail.
The United States now has until 12 June to provide UK authorities with all the necessary documents for Assange's extradition.
All comments
Show new comments (0)