Corbyn Says London Should Oppose Assange's Extradition to US (VIDEO)

"The extradition of Julian Assange to the US for exposing evidence of atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan should be opposed by the British government", Corbyn wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Assange was arrested on Thursday after Ecuador revoked his asylum in the embassy. A court in London found Assange guilty of violating bail conditions related to the now-dropped sex offense case. Moreover, the authorities said the activist had been arrested at the request of the United States where he faces computer hacking charges.
The United States currently has until 12 June to submit documents necessary for the extradition to the UK authorities.
Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said his decision to terminate Assange's asylum had been caused by the violation of international norms and internal protocols by the whistleblower.
WikiLeaks, however, suggested that Moreno's decision was related to the INA Papers leak which sparked an offshore scandal around the president. The platform noted, however, that apart from reporting on the leak, it had never released the documents themselves.
