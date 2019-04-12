Corbyn Says London Should Oppose Assange's Extradition to US (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the UK opposition Labour Party, said that the UK government should prevent the extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who was arrested in London after spending almost seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy.

"The extradition of Julian Assange to the US for exposing evidence of atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan should be opposed by the British government", Corbyn wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Assange was arrested on Thursday after Ecuador revoked his asylum in the embassy. A court in London found Assange guilty of violating bail conditions related to the now-dropped sex offense case. Moreover, the authorities said the activist had been arrested at the request of the United States where he faces computer hacking charges.

The United States currently has until 12 June to submit documents necessary for the extradition to the UK authorities.

Notably, Assange's lawyers have said he feared death penalty in the United States for leaking hundreds of thousands of US classified documents.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said his decision to terminate Assange's asylum had been caused by the violation of international norms and internal protocols by the whistleblower.

WikiLeaks, however, suggested that Moreno's decision was related to the INA Papers leak which sparked an offshore scandal around the president. The platform noted, however, that apart from reporting on the leak, it had never released the documents themselves.

