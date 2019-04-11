Head of Left-Wing Spanish Party Podemos Demands Release of Julian Assange

"Exploitation, injustice and privileges for the strong are possible only because they are based on lies. Therefore, if authorities — in Spain and in the world — are afraid of anything, then this is true. Freedom for Julian Assange", Iglesias wrote on Twitter.
The UK police arrested the founder of the whistleblowing website in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been residing since 2012 fearing extradition after Ecuador had withdrawn asylum that it had earlier granted to Assange.
READ MORE: Thumbs Up From Assange Sitting in Police Van on Way to Court
The arrest was made on behalf of the US authorities, wanting Assange jailed for the release of classified information. The activist will be taken to the Westminster Magistrates' Court later in the day, according to WikiLeaks.
Assange was hiding from the UK police in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced a probe over sexual assault allegations. The Australian denied those claims and called them politically motivated. While Swedish police dropped the investigation in 2017, London still wanted to arrest Assange for breaking his bail.
All comments
Show new comments (0)