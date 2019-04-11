Register
15:20 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police clear the way of waiting media outside Westminster magistrates court in London, Thursday, April 11, 2019

    Group Unity4J Slams Ecuadorian Gov't for Allowing WikiLeaks Founder Arrest

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (13)
    0 10

    LONDON (Sputnik) - Suzie Dawson, an organizer at the United in Solidarity for Julian Assange, or simply Unity4J group, told Sputnik on Thursday that the group deplored the actions of the Ecuadorian government that had "torn international law to shreds" by enabling the UK police to arrest Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

    "We completely deplore the actions of the Ecuadorian government which has violated international law and the 1951 refugee convention. In its own constitution Julian is an Ecuadorian citizen and the Ecuadorian constitution states that no Ecuadorian citizen should ever be extradited or handed over to a third party. They have torn international law to shreds today", Dawson said.

    She added that the Unity4J was in solidarity with Ecuadorians who opposed Moreno and supported Assange.

    "We are completely disgusted by the actions of the UK police… Julian spoke his first words to the world from his own mouth that he has been able to for over a year, those words were: 'The UK must resist this, the UK must resist.' Our message at Unity4J, a support organisation for Julian Assange, is that the world must resist this", Dawson added.

    She voiced the belief that the day of Assange's arrest was a "terrible day for human rights."

    "Julian should be in a hospital and not a jail cell. So we await the word from his legal team regarding the outcome of Julian's appearance at the UK magistrates court today", Dawson said.

    The statement comes after the UK police arrested the founder of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks inside the embassy, where he had been residing since 2012 as a political refugee, fearing extradition. Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno confirmed that the country had withdrawn Assange's asylum status over his violations of international conventions.

    READ MORE: Sweden Considers Resuming Sexual Assault Probe Against Assange — Reports

    A police van is pictured outside of the Embassy of Ecuador in London on April 11, 2019, after police arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    © AFP 2019 / Niklas HALLE'N
    RSF Slams Assange's Arrest Over WikiLeaks Activity as 'Precedent' US May Pursue
    According to WikiLeaks, the goal of the arrest of its founder was his subsequent extradition to the United States, where he is wanted for publishing classified data. The activist, who is currently being held in custody, has repeatedly said that he fears extradition to the United States due to the fact that he has published thousands of leaked classified US authorities’ documents, exposing US atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Assange's mother wrote on Twitter, citing her son's lawyer, that the WikiLeaks founder would appear before a UK magistrates' court within 24 hours.

    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (13)

    Related:

    Clockwatching: Timeline of Assange's 2,487 Days in Ecuador's Embassy in London
    Situation Outside of Ecuador's Embassy in London After Assange's Arrest (VIDEO)
    First VIDEO of Julian Assange Being Removed From Ecuadorian Embassy
    LIVE UPDATES: Assange Arrested at Ecuadorian Embassy After 7 Years of Asylum
    Tags:
    group, support, arrest, Julian Assange, United Kingdom, Ecuador
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse