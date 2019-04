UK Prime Minister Theresa May is addressing the House of Commons after Britain and the EU agreed a "flexible extension" of Brexit until 31 October.

Theresa May met with European leaders late Wednesday night to ask for another extension for the 12 April Brexit deadline, which was originally set for 29 March. The European Union has given May until 31 October to finalise a deal for the United Kingdom's drawn-out exit from the bloc.

Commenting on the matter, May stated that she believes that Britain needs to leave the bloc with a deal "as soon as possible."

