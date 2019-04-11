Assange Likely to Appear Before UK Magistrates' Court Within 24 Hours - Mother

"I have just spoken to one of Julian's lawyers. Julian is likely to appear before a UK Magistrate within 24 hrs… UK [is] likely to seek max prison term of 12 months in higher court. Our focus is as always to STOP a U.S. Extradition!" Christine Assange, the mother of the WikiLeaks founder, wrote on Twitter.
Earlier on Thursday, the UK police arrested Julian Assange inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been residing for several years under political asylum fearing extradition. Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno confirmed on Thursday that the country had withdrawn Assange's asylum status over his violations of international conventions.
