Assange Likely to Appear Before UK Magistrates' Court Within 24 Hours - Mother

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The mother of WikiLeaks whistleblowing website's founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, citing her son's lawyer, that Assange, arrested earlier in the day, was likely to appear before a UK magistrates' court within 24 hours, adding that the UK was likely to seek a maximum prison term of 12 months for him in a higher court.

"I have just spoken to one of Julian's lawyers. Julian is likely to appear before a UK Magistrate within 24 hrs… UK [is] likely to seek max prison term of 12 months in higher court. Our focus is as always to STOP a U.S. Extradition!" Christine Assange, the mother of the WikiLeaks founder, wrote on Twitter.

​Earlier on Thursday, the UK police arrested Julian Assange inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been residing for several years under political asylum fearing extradition. Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno confirmed on Thursday that the country had withdrawn Assange's asylum status over his violations of international conventions.