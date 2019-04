Julian Assange has been arrested in London after Ecuador withdrew his political asylum in a move WikiLeaks has slammed as a violation of international law. Ecuador's president explained the move by Assange's alleged "repeated violations of international conventions".

According to WikiLeaks, Julian Assange was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian Embassy.

Commenting on Assange's arrest, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno stated that the United Kingdom had pledged not to extradite him to any country where he might face torture or the death penalty.

