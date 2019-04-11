First VIDEO of Julian Assange Being Removed From Ecuadorian Embassy

Footage of Wikileakes founder, who has been staying in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for the past seven years, has now appeared online. The clip shows the whistleblower looking dishevelled, while being led away down the embassy steps by a group of men.

The Metropolitan police and UK government ministers have on Thursday confirmed the arrest of Julian Assange, saying it "was absolutely right" he would face justice "in the proper way in the UK."

After he was led away from the embassy building, Assange was taken to a central London police station.

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno issued a statement in a vide address he posted on Twitter, after the arrest took place.

"In line with our strong commitment to human rights and international law, I requested Great Britain to guarantee that Mr Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face torture or the death penalty. The British government has confirmed it in writing, in accordance with its own rules."

Ecuador decidió soberanamente retirar el asilo diplomático a Julian Assange por violar reiteradamente convenciones internacionales y protocolo de convivencia. #EcuadorSoberano pic.twitter.com/V02pvvtPY0 — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) April 11, 2019​

Former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, called Moreno a 'traitor' after Assange arrest.

Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law. He has hidden from the truth for years. Thank you Ecuador and President @Lenin Moreno for your cooperation with @foreignoffice to ensure Assange faces justice — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) April 11, 2019​

However, according to Ecuador, it was the country's "sovereign right" to terminate the whistleblower's asylum, while the UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt thanked Ecuador for its cooperation.