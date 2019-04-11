'Day Democracy Ended in Britain': Twitter Reacts to Assange Arrest in London

The WikiLeaks has accused Ecuador of “illegally terminating Assange's political asylum in violation of international law,” after he was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy on Thursday.

The WikiLeaks founder, who has been granted asylum by Ecuador since 2012, was taken into custody at a central London police station on 11 April where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Supporters and critics of Julian Assange rushed to social media to speak out on the whistleblower's detainment.

READ MORE: WikiLeaks' Founder Julian Assange Has Been Arrested — UK Police

its crazy to think he's been on the run or seeking asylum almost 10 years — Eryk Donovan ✒️ PDX (@ErykDonovan) April 11, 2019​

Working for his boss. pic.twitter.com/mlR8Eq3bJd — Dr. Roy Schestowitz (罗伊) (@schestowitz) April 11, 2019​

Absolutely disgusting state of affairs by this government, this is the day democracy ended here in Britain. pic.twitter.com/SWgl0D3MvX — Kevin (@bolshevik1953) April 11, 2019​

FREE ASSANGE!!!!! 😢😢😢😢😢 — sæbraut (@saebraut) April 11, 2019​

Ecuador claims they were assured, in writing, Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face torture or the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/PteUJNPXa6 — 🗽 (@Anthony) April 11, 2019​

The video of Assange getting arrested is the funniest thing you'll see all day pic.twitter.com/iGCt9FizMa — Jimmy (@JimmySecUK) April 11, 2019​

47 year old Assange looks almost 60 yrs old due to 7 years of lock up inside the embassy — Chowkidar AB 🇮🇳 (@seapish) April 11, 2019​

Can't be the only one thinking that Julian Assange now looks like the character Big Ears, from Noddy. pic.twitter.com/GnrmAMQPie — anTifa Lockheart (@Jamesworkshop) April 11, 2019​

"Julian Assange" Wikileaks founder JulianAssange arrested by metpoliceuk after #Ecuador withdrew his asylum. pic.twitter.com/3XMYo7r1e1 — rizalino (@rizalin15816609) April 11, 2019​

Julian Assange was arrested this morning. I've sent a dozen rolls of paper towels and lavender Lysol as a gift to the embassy pic.twitter.com/TekBCjcuIS — Moxie is America's best soda (@ediblesticker) April 11, 2019​

Following the arrest, the UK Minister of State for Europe and Americas, Sir Alan Duncan said:

"It is absolutely right that Assange will face justice in the proper way in the UK. It is for the courts to decide what happens next. We are very grateful to the Government of Ecuador under President Moreno for the action they have taken."

READ MORE: WikiLeaks Marks 10 Years of Whistleblowing