Twitter Goes Sour After Co-Op Opens Renaming Contest for 'Gender-Bread' Biscuits

Co-op will be running the competition on its website so that shoppers can submit their best monikers for the tasty treat.

UK supermarket Co-op has baked up a new idea for its "gingerbread person", featuring a gender-neutral take on the classic biscuit.

The new biscuits will keep the classic shapes, but will change its name from "man" to "person", but customers are being asked to assign it a proper title.

"Our food team is adding the final touches to a new Co-op gingerbread person, but they've yet to come up with a name," Co-op's website explained.

Some have slammed the new sweets as "profoundly disturbing, whilst others pitched in to name the gingerbread person 'Fran'".

"They'd like members to join in and suggest a fitting name for our new little biscuity friend," Co-op said.

Co-op added that it planned to give its "new gingerbread fellow" seasonal costume refreshes, including a "distinctively Christmassy look for December" and "rather spooky around Halloween".

"So they'll need a name that works for any time of year and is gender neutral. Join in to suggest a name.