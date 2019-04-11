Trump Regrets That EU Being 'So Tough' on UK Over Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has expressed regret over what he considers to be too harsh treatment toward the United Kingdom over Brexit on the part of the European Union and warned the bloc that such policy could backfire.

"Too bad that the European Union is being so tough on the United Kingdom and Brexit. The E.U. is likewise a brutal trading partner with the United States, which will change. Sometimes in life you have to let people breathe before it all comes back to bite you!" Trump tweeted after the meeting.

On Wednesday evening, EU ministers took part in the Special European Council in Brussels and decided to give the United Kingdom a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October. At the same time, London is obliged to hold EU elections in May if the country does not leave by that time or withdraw without a deal on 1 June.

European Council President Donald Tusk stated following the meeting that changes might be made to the political declaration on Brexit if necessary but reaffirmed once again that the withdrawal agreement itself was not up to rediscussing.

At the same time, he reminded the United Kingdom that the country had the possibility to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit altogether until the end of the deadline.