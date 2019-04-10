Legal Threats Suppress Media Mentions of Prince William's Alleged Affair

Despite William's denials, Kate is said to have ordered William to cease all socialising with the Hanburys - and her trust is her husband has faltered since.

A US tabloid has published a sensational rumor that's circulated among British high society for almost a year — Prince William may have had an affair with his aristocratic neighbour Rose Hanbury while Kate Middleton was pregnant with their third child.

The magazine in question — In Touch — quotes an anonymous source saying after hearing the rumors, Kate "immediately confronted" William about whether he'd slept with Hanbury — also known as the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. In response, the Duke of Cambridge is said to have just laughed it off.

Rose's husband, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, is otherwise known as the film director and actor David Rocksavage. He is two decades older than her, and is said to have inherited lands and artworks worth over US$100 million, ranking him among the richest aristocrats in Britain.

"Kate sees their friendship in an entirely different light now. They come across as a perfect couple who can do no wrong — but the reality is, most couples have their issues and William and Kate are no different," the source says.

© AP Photo / Alastair Grant Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive by carriage on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Wednesday June 15, 2016.

The nameless beanspiller adds there's no question of the couple separating, but the scandal is nonetheless said to have "rocked the palace and their marriage."

Legal Action?

The publication of the rumours represents the first major breach of an alleged embargo preventing the mainstream media from reporting on the affair. Some British publications are said to have been served with legal letters threatening repercussions should a title run with the rumours.

Nonetheless, several mainstream UK newspapers — including The Sun, Mail and Express — have made oblique references to a ‘falling out' between Hanbury and Middleton, suggesting the former is a potential ‘rural rival' for Kate.

Love that the whole 'Prince William is having an affair' was born from Giles Coren being drunk and tweeting (again) pic.twitter.com/yxhXx7NTXe — Mr Richard Miller (@MrRichardMiller) April 10, 2019

Controversial Times restaurant reviewer Giles Coren's also posted a tweet stating "yes, it is an affair. I haven't read the piece but I know about the affair. Everyone knows about the affair, darling." The post's since been deleted.