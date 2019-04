Sputnik brings you live footage from the Ecuadorian embassy in London as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange might be expelled from the premises where he has been staying since 2012.

Last week, WikiLeaks announced, citing a source in Ecuador's government, that Assange could be expelled from the embassy in a "matter of days".

Earlier, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno claimed that Assange had "repeatedly violated" the terms of his asylum.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.