'Not Afraid': EU Commission 'Prepared' for No Deal Brexit After May-Merkel Talks

EU officials had mulled extending the UK's withdrawal from the EU to 30 Marc, 2020, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing an unnamed EU official. 27 envoys from EU member states prepared the leaders summit for Wednesday to discuss the matter further and reach a conclusion, Reuters reported.

UK prime minister Theresa May toured Berlin and Paris on Tuesday to meet German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron to seek a further extension of the Brexit deadline from 12 April to 30 June, with Commons approving the request earlier in the day.

The news follows a statement from the Commission, which said that it “continues supporting administrations in their own preparations and urges all EU citizens and businesses to continue informing themselves about the consequences of a possible 'no-deal' scenario and to complete their no-deal preparedness."

"This follows the European Council Article 50 conclusions last week calling for work to be continued on preparedness and contingency," the statement read. “While a 'no-deal' scenario is not desirable, the EU is prepared for it."