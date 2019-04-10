Theresa May Answers Lawmakers' Questions in House of Commons in London (VIDEO)

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is answering questions from MPs in the House of Commons in the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs).

Earlier, the UK prime minister asked the European Union for a second short Brexit extension, this time until 30 June, as the first one is set to expire on 12 April with parliament still no closer to agreeing a deal.

The UK government and Brussels reached a divorce deal late last year, but the UK parliament has refused to back the agreement and has failed to agree on an alternative way forward. Britain was supposed to have left the bloc on 29 March but missed the deadline.

