Register
10:03 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Printscren from Vesterålen Online's page in Arabic language

    Norwegian Newspaper Bets on Arabic to Attract Readership, Locals Sceptic

    © Vesterålen Online
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    With its novel new offer, Vesterålen Online hopes to entice more readers, as the region has many immigrant speakers of Arabic, according to its editor Geir Bjørn Nilsen. Russian, the region's second most popular language, is also being considered.

    In a bid to broaden its readership, Vesterålen Online has extended its news coverage by adding a page in Arabic. After only a week, the newspaper reports a lot of traffic on these articles.

    "We have always been innovative, and we'll have a test run in April. The reason is that quite a few people live in Vesterålen who speak Arabic," editor Geir Bjørn Nilsen told national broadcaster NRK. By his own admission, the web page was rolled out quietly, without the web publisher "banging on the big drum".

    The news stories are hand-picked and translated by Hasiba Alsayed, a Syrian-born woman who previously worked as a journalist and editor for a family magazine in Dubai. She has also been commissioned to write articles in Norwegian and Arabic that may be of particular interest among immigrants.

    According to her, the news of the local newspaper publishing pieces in Arabic has begun to spread, and many people have contacted Vesterålen Online to voice their appreciation.

    "This is a fantastic offer, especially for those who have not learned much Norwegian yet. This means that immigrants can become more involved in what is happening in the local community," Alsayed said.

    READ MORE: Swedish PM Nominee Urges Pupils to Learn Arabic for 'Long-Term Success'

    According to Nilsen, the question of publishing news in languages other than Norwegian is part of the difficult integration debate.

    "Many people believe that those who come to Norway as refugees must learn Norwegian, and I basically agree with that. But then, once again, the knowledge of Norwegian varies," he stressed.

    According to him, the newspaper has received no negative feedback, which is why the media site may be compelled to offer coverage in other languages in the future.

    "We want to offer news in Russian as well, which is the second major language in the region. We will test whether that there is a need for this," Geir Bjørn Nilsen explained.

    The initiative has approved of by scientific circles as well.

    "It is positive that the media think [in terms of] diversity and make things more accessible to people who do not speak and understand Norwegian so well", Erik Knudsen, a postdoctoral researcher in media studies at the University of Bergen, told NRK. According to Knudsen, other newspapers will follow suit if it turns out that there is a market for news in other languages. "I don't think Google-translated news has a future," he added.

    READ MORE: Sweden's Largest Party Caught Peddling Lies About Right-Wing Rivals in Arabic

    National broadcaster NRK already offers news and reports in several languages, such as Arabic, Kurdish and Dari.

    According to Halwan Ibrahim of the Directorate of Integration and Diversity (IMDi), the government's policy is to provide a good command of Norwegian for all the new arrivals. Although local news in other languages, such as Arabic, may help the newcomers stay informed, the priority is still to provide a good level of integration, he stressed.

    Ordinary Norwegians, however, took the elation with a pinch of salt.

    "How should they learn to read and write Norwegian, when they get it in Arabic?" a user questioned in NRK's comment section on Facebook.

    "Yes, that's some high-level integration", another smirked.

    "And I thought learning Norwegian was still a must for staying in Norway and becoming a Norwegian citizen," a person mused.

    "Is it still 1 April?" yet another one asked incredulously.

    Vesterålens Avis is a newspaper published in Stokmarknes and covering the district of Vesterålen. Founded in 1892, it is the oldest in Nordland County.

    Despite a lack of official language statistics in Norway, it may be assumed the number of the speakers of Arabic has risen in the wake of the migrant crisis, with Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan providing the most asylum seekers. In total, 17.7 percent of Norway's population are immigrants.

    Related:

    'Revolution' Against Islam Stickers Appear in Northern Norway
    Migrants Commit the Most Violent Crimes in Norway's Capital Amid Stabbing Wave
    Tags:
    newspaper, Arabic language, media, immigration, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse