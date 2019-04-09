EU to Agree to Further Brexit Delay - Draft Conclusion of Summit

EU officials will hold an emergency summit for Brexit on Wednesday to have a 'final say' on a second delay.

According to draft conclusions of the EU leaders' summit, the bloc will agree on another Brexit delay, however, the exact date for the maximum delay will be still discussed on Wednesday.

At the same time, UK House of Commons approved the plan of Prime Minister Theresa May to postpone the withdrawal from the European Union to June 30 from April 12.

The move was supported in a 420-110 vote.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has asked the European Union for a second short Brexit extension, this time until 30 June, as the first one, until 12 April, has not resulted in the deal being approved by the UK parliament.

A special session of the European Council on Brexit will be held on Wednesday, while today May has met French president Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of the meeting.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW