German Chancellor Angela Merkel is hosting UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin, a day before her request to seek a further postponement of Brexit is due to be discussed at a key EU summit in Brussels.

Earlier, the UK Parliament voted to rule out a no-deal Brexit and force UK Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a further extension of the Brexit deadline from the EU.

On Friday, the UK prime minister wrote to European Council President Donald Tusk to ask for a Brexit extension until 30 June.

