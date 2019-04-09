UK Prime Minister May to Hold Separate Talks With Macron, Merkel on Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May will hold on Tuesday a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before flying to meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on the same day.

The meetings will take place on the eve of the special European Council session on Brexit, which will be held in Brussels on Wednesday. May is therefore going to touch upon Brexit in her talks with Macron and Merkel.

The UK prime minister is expected to ask Macron and Merkel to promote a short Brexit extension, stressing that she has good chances to finally have her withdrawal deal approved by the UK Parliament.

Earlier, Theresa May ruled out the option of the UK withdrawing from the European Union with no-deal, saying that London would either get a divorce deal passed or remain in the bloc as the UK Parliament opposes a no-deal Brexit.