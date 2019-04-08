EU Parliament Committee Agrees Tight Deadline for Terror Content Removal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU parliament’s civil liberties committee agreed on a draft law on Monday that would give online hosting platforms like Facebook and YouTube an hour to remove terrorist content.

"Once an internet company … that offers their services in the EU has received a removal order from the competent national authority, they will have one hour to do so," the legislature said in a press release.

The firms will not have to actively monitor or filter content unless asked to, but a business that systematically fails to act on warnings may be sanctioned with up to 4 percent of its global turnover.

The bill will target any materials that incite or solicit the "commission or contribution to the commission of terrorist offences," or provides instructions for such acts.

A plenary vote on the legislation will take place next week. The next EU parliament, which will be voted in next month, will be in charge of negotiating the final form of the regulation with EU ministers.

