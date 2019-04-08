EU's Brexit Negotiator Says Brussels Stands Fully Behind Ireland

Michel Barnier, the EU's Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union, has announced that if the UK were to leave the bloc without a deal, "we will not discuss anything with the UK until there is agreement on Ireland as well as citizens' rights and the financial settlement".

Speaking in the Irish capital, the statement is a stern reaffirmation of the Union's commitment to protecting its members from the adverse effects of Brexit, and preserving the single market — and it means in theory Ireland is far better prepared for a 'no deal' scenario than the UK.

While the veteran French politician spoke explicitly in terms of a trade deal, a refusal to "discuss anything" with the soon to be ex-member state could extend to cross-border cooperation on a vast number of issues.

"Whatever happens, the EU will stand fully behind Ireland. You have our full support, and as I have said before, the backstop is the only solution we have found to maintain the status quo on the island…the EU 27 will remain fully united, as they have been since day one," he cautioned.

The UK is currently due to leave the EU 12th April, the original withdrawal date of 29th March having passed without a UK exit. However, no withdrawal deal has been approved, and Prime Minister Theresa May has requested a further extension while attempting to negotiate with Labour over a new deal to pass through Parliament. She is due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron 9th April.