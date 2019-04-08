Iraqi Migrants Evade Security, Infiltrate US Air Force Base in Europe

At this point, it remains unclear why the guards did not properly search the vehicle upon its arrival at the base entrance, and whether the migrants were aware of the destination of the truck they were hiding in.

A group of eight migrants ended up bypassing the perimeter of the Chievres Air Base in Belgium and making it into the complex before being arrested, due to apparent negligence of the onsite security personnel, RTL Info reports.

According to the media outlet, the federal police confirmed that the migrants were hiding aboard a German truck that was delivering supplies to the military installation operated by the US Air Force, and that it was the truck driver himself who discovered them.

This development was apparently made possible due to a breach of safety regulations as security personnel should’ve inspected the truck’s cargo hold upon the vehicle’s arrival at the base entrance, but for some reason didn't do so.

According to RTL, the base's administration did not exhibit any desire to comment on this development.

The migrants – five men, one woman and two children – are all Iraqi nationals, and at this point it remains unclear whether they were aware of the final destination of the truck they were hiding in.