French Grand Debate Shows Need to Lower Taxes ASAP - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Grand Debate held in France in response to Yellow Vests protests has shown that taxes have to be lowered "as soon as possible," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Monday.

"I believe that the debate is clearly showing us in which direction we should go. We have to lower taxes and lower [them] as soon as possible," Philippe said, as aired on the BFMTV broadcaster.

The statement comes after the prime minister launched a new phase of the debate project on Monday. The public discussions have been held across France since January, and involve ministers, citizens, representatives of various associations who will begin working on a report of the debate.

The discussion originally focused on four key topics — democracy, ecology, public service, taxes — but a number of other issues have emerged during the debate.

The Yellow Vests protests began in mid-November over the government's plan to raise fuel taxes. As the protests quickly turned violent, the government gave up on the fuel tax increase and offered several other concessions as well as an opportunity for the French to air their grievances at the debate.