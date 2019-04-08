Hysteria & Blazing Fires: How SM Reacted to May's 'Let Me Explain Brexit' Clip

The British PM tried to explain "what on earth is happening with Brexit" in a video address she posted online, with the 12 April deadline fast approaching. However, instead of putting minds at ease, she caused a diverse meme parade on social media, accompanied at times with unstoppable laughter.

The two-minute video shows Theresa May sitting on a couch and talking directly to the camera about the reasons for the Brexit gridlock and MPs' inability to reach a consensus in the House of Commons.

"…parliament's now rejected that deal three times, and right now as things stand, I can't see them accepting it. But at the same time the Parliament has also said that they don't want us to leave without a deal, with no deal. Indeed, this very week the Parliament's been legislating to block no deal…" the PM said.

Theresa May's effort wasn't received kindly on social media, with users providing an endless supply of memes to mock the PM and the status of Brexit talks.

— ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) April 8, 2019​

— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 7, 2019​

— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) April 7, 2019​

— Pointless Letters (@pointlesslettrs) April 7, 2019​

Love this! Not entirely inaccurate either… 😂



— Sam (@ofthewind7) April 8, 2019

— Pointless Letters (@pointlesslettrs) April 7, 2019​

While the government has been making preparations for a no-deal exit from the European Union, on Monday the PM's spokeswoman said Theresa May hoped to restart talks with the opposition Labour Party to find a solution.

The PM will also be travelling to Germany on Tuesday to discuss Brexit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.