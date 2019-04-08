Theresa May to Meet With Merkel to Discuss Brexit - German Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss Brexit and other topics, the German government said Monday.

"Chancellor Angela Merkel will receive UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the Chancellery on 9 April 2019, at 12:00 [p.m. or 10:00 GMT]," the government's press release read.

The two politicians will touch upon Brexit and the special European Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, in particular. The council head, Donald Tusk, called the special meeting after the UK parliament rejected the withdrawal agreement for the third time, increasing the risk of the UK leaving without a deal on 12 April.

This comes after earlier Theresa May ruled out the option of the UK withdrawing from the European Union with no-deal, saying that London would either get a divorce deal passed or remain in the bloc as the UK Parliament opposes a no-deal Brexit.

Late last year, London and Brussels negotiated a withdrawal deal, however, the UK parliament declined the agreement. The island country was supposed to have left the bloc on 29 March, but missed the deadline.

The European Union gave London deadline extension until 12 April to either come up with an alternative solution or leave without a deal on that day.