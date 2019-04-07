Jewish Group to Support UK Labour Party, Some Members 'in Horror' - Reports

Over the past few years, the UK Labour Party has been facing complains of anti-Semitism. Earlier, The Sunday Times informed that overall, 249 cases have been reported to the party, but that little or no action was taken. Labour, in turn, alleged that the data were inaccurate.

Despite previous allegations that the Labour Party hadn't been successful in handling numerous complains with regards to anti-Semitism, the Jewish Labour Movement will hold a vote of confidence in support of Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday. Earlier in the week, more than 100 Labour lawmakers submitted a letter to the group, urging it to stay with the party.

Peter Mason, who serves as the organisation's national secretary, said in an interview with Sky News that Jewish members of the party have been "looking on in horror" at what has been happening in Labour in recent years.

© AP Photo / Alastair Grant Another UK Lawmaker Leaves Labour Party Amid 'Anti-Semitism' Scandal

Even though the group will hold a general meeting this afternoon, during which they will hold a vote of confidence in the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, Mason said that he is determined to vote no confidence.

Labour has been facing allegations of anti-Semitism over the past few years. Several party members were suspended after it was revealed they had made anti-Semitic remarks. Corbyn has consistently rejected the accusations, pledging to redouble efforts to fight anti-Semitism within the party.