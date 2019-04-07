Register
04:35 GMT +307 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video.

    Tory Lawmakers Plan Mass Resignation if Brexit Delayed for Too Long - Reports

    © REUTERS /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Members of UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party could move to resign en masse if the UK is forced to take part in European elections next month and extend its EU membership beyond the end of June.

    Conservative lawmakers, among others, are becoming increasingly concerned as the third day of negotiations between May and the opposing Labour Party ended with no clear plan for the future. The prime minister has been warned that ministers of her cabinet have reportedly been discussing a mass resignation if May accepts a delay that would have Britain participate in the European Elections, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

    Meanwhile on Saturday, May acknowledged that the government's strategies to get her Brexit deal approved in Parliament failed, saying there's little prospect lawmakers will back the thrice-rejected divorce agreement "in the near future."

    An anti-Brexit pro-remain supporter shouts out during a gathering outside the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Public Will Become Unhappy With Further Extensions – Campaigner on Potential Brexit Delay
    The previous three days of talks ended with no agreement, with Labour accusing May's Conservative government of not offering any compromise on their plans.

    "I haven't noticed any great change in the government's position so far," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Saturday. "I'm waiting to see the red lines move."

    May, however, announced in her Saturday statement that she has “no choice but to reach out across the House of Commons,” as a longer delay could risk the UK not leaving at all.

    "The referendum was not fought along party lines and people I speak to on the doorstep tell me they expect their politicians to work together when the national interest demands it," she said, adding that risking the UK staying would mean “letting the Brexit the British people voted for slip through our fingers.”

    The British prime minister said that the two main parties want to respond to the people’s demands and end free movement, leave the European Union with a good deal and protect jobs.

    READ MORE: May Says Brexit Choice Narrowed to Leaving EU With Deal or Remaining in Bloc

    According to the Sunday Times, May's government has a plan to enshrine in law a customs arrangement with the European Union in a bid to win over the opposition Labour Party to back a Brexit deal.

    "Under the new plan, the prime minister would offer to rewrite the government's withdrawal bill to enshrine a customs arrangement in law," the newspaper said, quoting unnamed sources.

    The UK is due to leave the EU on 12 April and, as yet, no withdrawal deal has been approved by the House of Commons and it is unclear whether the EU would allow another extension of the deadline and how long it would be.

    Related:

    May Says Brexit Choice Narrowed to Leaving EU With Deal or Remaining in Bloc
    It is Impossible not to Feel Betrayed Over Brexit
    Public Will Become Unhappy With Further Extensions – Campaigner on Brexit Delay
    Brexit Impasse: What Does May Hope to Accomplish in Extra 3 Months?
    UK PM May Asks Brussels to Delay Brexit Until 30 June - Reports
    UKIP MEP on Brexit: Worst Thing Government Can Do is Turn It on Its Head
    Tags:
    Brexit delay, Brexit, Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse