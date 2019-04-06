German Broadcaster Reports on Russian 'Intrusion' Into Estonia

Although a German anchor-man dismissed the statement as fake news, he added that the whole thing is fairly “realistic”.

German ZDF TV channel presenter Klaus Kleber stated during a news broadcast that Russian forces had “entered” Estonia.

“The US Army along with German and European allies are heading for Estonia in order to boot out units of the Russian military forces that intruded there just like they did several years ago in Crimea”, RIA Novosti cited Kleber as claiming.

He later stated that it is “not true”, adding that it is “just an image”, but “quite realistic”.

© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis NATO Troops in Estonia Supplied With Korean War-Era Headwear, Fear Cold Injuries Over Undersupply - Reports

NATO earlier addressed the issue, saying there is no aggression coming from Russia against the Baltic States.

General Petr Pavel, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, stressed that the alliance “does not see any open aggression from Russia vis-à-vis Baltic states”.

Meanwhile, Colonel Riho Ühtegi, the commander of Estonia’s special forces, told the US magazine Politico that Russians could reach Tallinn in two days, but that they would “die” in Tallinn, because Estonians would cut their supply lines and make a further advance impossible.