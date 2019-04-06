'CULTURE APPROPRIATION’: Outrage as Kim Kardashian Dons Indian Headpiece

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has countless times made positive headlines due to a flurry of her sizzling outfits, but this time her choice of clothes, or rather accessories, has caused backlash among her target audience.

Kim Kardashian West has again had a swipe taken at her over what has been claimed to be cultural appropriation, after she appeared at her husband’s, Kanye West, invitation-only gospel-inspired performance, wearing a white off-shoulder dress teaming up with a number of accessories. Yet, it’s not the dress that caught the eye of the inquisitive and attentive-to-details public, but Kim’s headpiece, worn along with matching dangling earrings.

The picture posted under the caption “Sunday Service Vibe” hit a raw nerve with the showbiz mogul’s army of followers, with many asserting that it is actually from Indian culture – the so-called maang tikka, a hair decoration that is typically worn by a bride for the first time on her wedding day, with a drop pendant adorning her forehead.

“Ummm where’s the Indian inspiration credit, do you even know what you’re wearing on your forehead is called???” one person commented, with another butting in with a similar stance:

“Sis this ain’t ‘service vibe’ this is straight up CULTURE APPROPRIATION”.

"This is cultural appropriation and it's just not cute anymore kimmie…. keep to your own and stop stealing others cultures," another follower dropped.

Kardashian has already found herself at the centre of culture-related controversies, earlier facing a similar outrage. In January and June last year, the mother-of-three was also accused of cultural appropriation for her hairstyle – one she called “Bo Derek” braids. While she first responded with a strong-worded asking if she “can get zero f***s” about the matter, she later took to social media again rushing to explain that her five-year-old daughter, North West, actually urged her to opt for the hairdo.

“I actually did that look because North said she wanted braids and asked if I would do them with her”, she told Bustle, going on to state that she knows where the hairstyle originates from:

“I obviously know they’re called Fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I’m totally respectful of that. I’m not tone deaf to where I don’t get it. I do get it”, she continued apologetically.