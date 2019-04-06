Protesters Hold Rally in Berlin to Oppose 'Rent Insanity' (VIDEO)

Thousands hit the streets of the German capital on Sunday to protest "against repression and rent insanity". The rally is to start in Alexanderplatz and proceed through the boroughs of Friedrichshain, Kreuzberg, and end up in Treptow. The demonstrations are also emerging in other large cities across the country.

The Germans are protesting amid proposals by activists to hold a referendum in order to ban large landlords from operating in the cities and to turn the expropriated property into social housing.

Last year, at least 10,000 Berliners participated in a similar mass demonstration.

Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!