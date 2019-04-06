Register
    Crimea Asks US to Stop Spying After Plane Conducts Reconnaissance in Region

    A US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft conducted reconnaissance in the Crimea region on the evening of 5 April, the monitoring resource PlaneRadar reported.

    Frequent incidents of flights by US Navy surveillance aircraft near Crimea's borders is causing concern; and it is time for the American authorities to stop "spying" on the peninsula, member of the Crimean parliament Ivan Shonus stated.

    "The regular flights of American reconnaissance aircraft near the borders of Crimea are causing concern. Such manoeuvres do not tally with the policy of friendly or, at least, partnership relations. It is time for the US authorities to stop monitoring the Russian peninsula and switch to protecting their borders", Shonus told Sputnik.

    In his opinion, such heightened attention to the Crimea by foreign surveillance aircraft may be associated with a desire to remotely adopt Russian experience in the development of territories.

    An anti-submarine patrol aircraft, Boeing P-8A Poseidon, US Navy (VP-26), with tail number 168852, conducted a reconnaissance flight along the Black Sea coast of Russia at 7:15 pm local time (16:00 GMT) on 5 April, PlaneRadar reported.

    READ MORE: US Spy Plane Conducts Reconnaissance Close to Syrian Border, Russian Bases

    Of late, foreign reconnaissance aircraft and UAVs are increasingly appearing near Russia's borders and military facilities. They conduct regular flights in the Baltic Sea, in the region of the Crimea and Krasnodar Territory, and also not far from Russia's bases in Syria.

