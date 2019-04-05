Register
20:15 GMT +305 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, center, attends a ceremony at the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim, near Strasbourg, eastern France, with Strasbourg Rabi Harold Weill, right, and local mayor Louis Becker, second right, Friday, Dec.14, 2018.

    'No Communal Repatriation': France Says Won't Take Back Daesh Fighters, Families

    © AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Thursday’s talks saw the G7 agree on the crucial importance of finding ways to prevent the “dispersal of foreign terrorist fighters and their families” around Europe and the US.

    French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has dismissed earlier reports that his country is floating an idea of repatriating Daesh* militants and their families detained in Syria after the self-proclaimed “caliphate” of the terrorist group was finally eliminated in the last Daesh stronghold of Baghouz in March.

    “It's logical that our services considered all hypotheses. This was one of the hypotheses they prepared”, Castaner said at a press conference on Friday on the heels of the G7 interior minister talks in Paris.

    He further stated that no communal repatriation was ever viewed as a possible option, reiterating that France would still consider bringing back terrorists’ children, “either orphans or [children] isolated from their parents”, but on a “case-by-case basis”.

    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Militant website
    Paris to Study Cases of Daesh Fighters' Children Individually – Minister

    According to the UN children's agency UNICEF, around 3,000 foreign children from 43 countries are housed at the Al-Hol camp in Syria alone, which has taken in the most people fleeing the Daesh "caliphate" in recent weeks.

    French daily newspaper Liberation released an article on Thursday reporting that in early March, the government had been prepared to bring home around 250 men, women, and children, but had to abandon the plan following public outrage at such mass repatriations.

    Addressing the issue in his speech, Castaner denied the newspaper’s assumption that France’s policy regarding Daesh fighters is determined by the general public’s opinion.

    During the Thursday meeting, interior ministers of the Group of Seven most advanced economies, including Germany, France, and the US, agreed on the need to "do their utmost to prevent the dispersal of foreign terrorist fighters and their families”, French media cited the chairman, Christophe Castaner, as saying.

    French passport
    CC0
    Daesh Women With French Citizenship Are 'Enemies' of France, Won't Be Accepted Back - FM

    Jihadists’ repatriation remains a sensitive and politically fraught topic in the Western world, with France, for instance, not having fully recovered from the Daesh-claimed attack in November of 2015, in which 129 people were murdered. Western countries appear to be looking a tad differently at how best to handle the repatriation issue.

    The United States recommends that each country take charge of its own jihadists and judge them on its territory, whereas France wants the perpetrators to be judged on the spot. In a Thursday interview with Le Figaro, Castaner stated that his country’s proposal “deserves to be studied”, likewise the infrastructure for terrorists’ legal prosecution on the spot. “We must install a prison, make magistrates available", he specified in the interview.

    Current government figures suggest that up to 1,700 French nationals travelled to Iraq and Syria to join the terrorists between 2014 and 2018, with about 300 fighters believed to have died in combat.

    * Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia


    Related:

    G7 Interior Ministers Reaffirm Need for Internet Regulation - France's Castaner
    Italy Officially Becomes First G7 Country to Join China's Belt and Road Project
    US Fears Italy Could Turn Into Chinese 'Trojan Horse' in EU, G7 - Analysts
    Tags:
    terrorism, fighters, terrorists, Daesh, minister, Christophe Castaner, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse