Bank of England Cordoned Off Over Two Suspicious Packages - Police

Last month, similar incidents involving suspicious packages with bombs took place in three of London's transportation hubs, as well as at the University of Glasgow.

UK police reported that there is currently a 100-metre cordon around the Bank of England building and that nearby roads are closed because of two suspicious packages that have been found in the area.

"Our officers are currently dealing with reports of two suspicious packages sent to the Bank of England. There is currently a 100m cordon around the building. This is affecting Lothbury, Bartholomew Lane and Princes' Street. Threadneedle Street remains open," the police stated.

Shortly after, law enforcement announced that the packages were safe.

"The two packages have been declared safe and the cordons have been lifted. Thank you for your patience," the statement by the police said.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Suspicious Package Found Near UK Parliament in London

Last month similar cases took place across London and Scotland, where suspicious packages were sent to three transportation hubs in London and the University of Glasgow. While the Irish Republican Army (IRA) claimed responsibility for the incident, the UK Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland said it was investigating both the packages and the claims.

READ MORE: IRA Claims Responsibility for Recent Bombs in London, Glasgow