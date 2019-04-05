UK PM May Asks Brussels to Delay Brexit Until 30 June - Reports

"I am writing therefore to inform the European Council that the United Kingdom is seeking a further extension to the period provided under Article 50(3) of the Treaty on European Union…. The United Kingdom proposes that this period should end on 30 June 2019. If the parties are able to ratify before this date, the Government proposes that the period should be terminated early", May wrote in a letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk.
Previously, European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier said that London would have to provide Brussels with sufficient reason if it wanted another extension. The bloc is expected to hold a summit on the Brexit issue on 10 April.
