France to Impose Digital Tax on Tech Giants Despite US Opposition - Minister

"We are determined to implement a tax on the largest digital companies to bring more justice and efficiency to the international tax system", French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.
Le Maire previously stated that the new tax would cover advertising, websites, and the resale of private data.
The tax, called "GAFA" by the French media (an acronym that means Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon) targets digital companies with global annual sales of more than 750 million euros ($849 million) and sales in France of at least 25 million euros.
