Latvia's Regional Development Minister Dismisses Riga Mayor - Reports

RIGA (Sputnik) - Juris Puce, the Latvian minister Ministerronmental Protection and Regional Development, has removed from job mayor of Riga, Nils Usakovs, the Latvian authorities' official newspaper Latvijas Vestnesis has reported.

According to the decree, published by the outlet, Puce dismissed Usakovs, who is the leader of the Harmony party, the largest movement to represent the Russian-speaking population in Latvia, from his position of the chairman of Riga's local legislature.

Notably, the minister's decision is subject to be challenged by Usakovs in the court.

Usakovs worked as Riga's mayor since 2009.

Over the recent months, Usakovs has survived a number of no-confidence votes over his alleged links to a corruption scandal around a municipally-owned monopolist transport operator. Usakovs has repeatedly denied the accusations of involvement in the illegal activities.

In March, Usakovs said he would leave his mayor position in order to be able to represent his party in the European Parliament elections, scheduled for May.